मीडिया पर गुस्से के बाद रानू मंडल का नया Video हुआ वायरल, पुराने अंदाज में नजर आईं सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन

Ok, so she didn't like someone touching her. And everyone's automatically assumed that her 'Overnight' fame got to her head. Ever stopped to reason otherwise? 1. What if she's just having a bad day? How nice are any of us, on our bad days? 2. So what if her fame was 'Overnight'? Maybe that's what she was destined for! You clearly didn't pay a dime for it. 3. Celebs throw tantrums all the time! Don't you still pay to go watch them play a role, for which they're paid 10 times your annual income? 4. So what if she slept on footpaths? How does that make her any less of a human? To have bad days or just be plain moody? ▫️To the men insulting women because of your male ego. ▫️To the women insulting other women, just because they make you feel insecure. ▫️To those of you fighting the roadside vendors for a discount, but quietly paying twice the price at a store. ▫️To those of you who step out of religious places, only to gossip about someone who you saw there. ▫️To those of you who'd rather feed a statue, than a hungry mouth. ▫️To those of you who cannot digest the fact that someone else is living a better life than you are. Who gave you the right to judge her, without looking at yourselves first? . Media and words - when misused, can be more lethal than a weapon. Stop assuming stuff about someone you don't even know on a personal level. Everyone is dealing with their own shit. Celeb or not. Period. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #ranumondal #media #india #indiansinger #stopjudging #saynotobullying #bekind #indian #humansofindia

