रवीना टंडन और सलमान खान की जोड़ी ने स्टेज पर मचाया धमाल, दोनों का डांस देख ऑडियंस भी लगी झूमने- देखें Video

Some clips from the concerts that we used to do internationally, this performance was in the one from UK @beingsalmankhan and I having a blast on stage! The instant love appreciation and positive energy from the audience used to give us such a high. Was too much fun! The show was called “millennium masti” in 2000 . Thank you #mayur for sending these fun memories!

