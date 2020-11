रवीना टंडन ने वीडियो कॉल पर पति का चेहरा देखकर खोला करवा चौथ का व्रत, फोटो हुई वायरल

I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . ???????? Happy #KarvaChauth Outfit- @gopivaiddesigns HMU- @vijaysharmahairandmakeup stylist- @style__inn by @richa_r29 assisted by @ashita_vardhan

