होम | बॉलीवुड |

रवीना टंडन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, लिंगराज मंदिर परिसर में शूटिंग का आरोप

रवीना टंडन ने खिलाफ ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में स्थित लिंगराज मंदिर के प्रशासन ने शिकायत दर्ज करा दी है. मंदिर प्रशासन ने 'नो कैमरा जोन' में विज्ञापन के लिए शूटिंग करने का आरोप लगाया है.

रवीना टंडन

खास बातें

  1. मंदिर परिसर में शूटिंग का है मामला
  2. शिकायत हो गई है दर्ज
  3. रवीना टंडन ने दी ये सफाई
नई दिल्ली: रवीना टंडन के खिलाफ ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में स्थित लिंगराज मंदिर के प्रशासन ने केस दर्ज करा दिया है. मंदिर प्रशासन ने बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पर लिंगराज मंदिर परिसर के 'नो कैमरा जोन' में विज्ञापन के लिए शूटिंग करने का आरोप लगाया है. भगवान शिव का 11वीं सदी का यह मंदिर भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) की देख-रेख में है. इस बात की जानकारी न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के ट्वीट में दी गई है. रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक, यह मामला उस समय सामने आया जब सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ जिसमें मंदिर परिसर में रवीना टंडन ब्यूटी टिप्स देती नजर आ रही थीं. इस वीडियो को मोबाइल से रिकॉर्ड किया गया था. रवीना टंडन रविवार को मंदिर गई थीं.

 
हालांकि रवीना टंडन ने भी अपना पक्ष रखा है. एएनआई की ट्वीट के मुताबिक, “न तो कोई एजेंसी थी और न ही एडवर्टाइजिंग. वहां स्थानीय और मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लोग ही मौजूद थे. कुछ मीडिया के लोग थे जो मोबाइल पर शूट कर रहे थे और सेल्फी ले रहे थे. मुझे फोन बैन का पता नहीं था, यहां तक की स्थानीय प्रशासन ने भी हमें इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया.”

 
मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक, मंदिर प्रशासन ने कहा है कि मंदिर प्रशासन ने रवीना टंडन के खिलाफ लिंगराज पुलिस स्टेशन में नो कैमरा जोन में विज्ञापन फिल्म शूट करने के आरोप में शिकायत दर्ज करा दी है.

Video: रवीना टंडन के साथ ख़ास मुलाकात 



