इस एक्ट्रेस ने 'हम आपके हैं कौन' में निभाया था सलमान की भाभी का किरदार, अब जीती हैं ऐसी लाइफ- देखें Photos

"सब धरती कागज़ करूँ लिखनी सब बनराय सात समुद्र की मसि करूँ गुरू गुण लिखा न जाय" ~ संत कबीर Our family is lucky to be blessed by our spiritual Guruji param pujya Shri Dev Prabhakar Shastri ( Daddaji) who guides us lovingly to make us better every day. On the auspicious occassion of Guru Purnima I thank him for his blessings and I thank all my teachers who have taught me how to live. My deepest gratitude for the nectar of knowledge. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Purnima #GuruPurnima #Thankstoallmyteachers

A post shared by Renuka Shahane (@renukash710) on Jul 16, 2019 at 1:30am PDT