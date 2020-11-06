Egypt की सड़कों पर अली फजल और रिचा चड्ढा घूमते आए नजर, Photo हुई वायरल

खास बातें
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रिचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) और एक्टर अली फजल (Ali Fazal) पिछले महीने मिस्त्र (Egypt) में होने वाले El Gouna Film Festival को अटेंड करने पहुंचे थे. इस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में सिरकत करने के अलावा उन्होंने दुनिया का अजूबा माने जाने वाले पिरामिडों का दौरा भी किया. और इस खूबसूरत पल की फोटो रिचा चड्ढ़ा ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर भी शेयर किया. फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- मेरे सफर का खूबसूरत साथी. साथ ही एक्ट्रेस आगे लिखती हैं कि अगर आपको लगता है कि गुड्डू (मिर्जापुर में अली फजल के किरदार का नाम) सिर्फ बंदूक चलाना जानता है, तो वह आपको बेवकूफ बना गया है.
If you think Guddu is all about guns, he's got you fooled.... he's the best travel partner ... always up for adventure, an easy smiler, easy on the eyes too, tries new food, carries the world in his backpack (bandaids, water bottles, sanitizer et al)... he can go from lonely-planet type travel to the lap of luxury in seconds and is at home in both scenarios... how perfect does one need to be?! . . . . #ActorsLife #RichaChadha #lockdown2020 #CoronaJaNa #Bollywood #AliFazalisBae #alifazal #pyramidsofGiza #egypt #wonderoftheworld @alifazal9
रिचा आगे लिखती हैं कि.... वह सबसे अच्छा सफर का साथी है ... हमेशा रोमांस, एक स्माइलर, आंखों पर आसान भी, नया खाना ट्राई करना, दुनिया को अपने बैग में रखता है (बैंड-एड्स, पानी की बोतलें, सैनिटाइज़र एट अल) ... वह अकेले सफर कर सकता है और सेकंड में लग्जरी में भी सफर कर सकता है और दोनों परिदृश्यों में घर पर है ... एक व्यक्ति को कितना सही होना चाहिए. # पिरामिड_ #egypt #wonderoftheworld
There's something humbling about being in the presence of a magnificent structure that's the oldest thing you've seen... thousands of years ago, millions of people built this on instructions of their kings, in one of the oldest cities of the world... wish to visit Harappa someday. This one was on the bucket list.... . . . . . #Egypt #firsttravelsinceCovid #Giza #pyramidsofgiza #ActorsLife #RichaChadha ##CoronaJaNa #Bollywood #travelgram
रिचा (Richa Chadha) आगे गीजा पिरामिड की एक फोटो पोस्ट की और लिखा: "एक शानदार संरचना की उपस्थिति में कुछ अड़चन है जो आपके द्वारा देखी गई सबसे पुरानी चीज है ... हजारों साल पहले, लाखों लोगों ने इसे बनाया था उनके राजाओं के निर्देश पर, दुनिया के सबसे पुराने शहरों में से एक ... हड़प्पा की यात्रा किसी दिन करना चाहते हैं. यह मेरी बकेट लिस्ट में था ... # मिस्र #firsttravelsinceCovid # गीज़ा #pyramidsgiza #CoronaJaNa
Wanted to do something ethnic, colourful... Against the Red sea...this interpretation of the Sari (meets lungi) was perfect! Wore this for interviews with @alifazal9 for Egyptian Press, at the El Siyadi, El Gouna... ???? ????@nupurkanoi , ???? @stevemadden , ???? @silverstreakstore . ???? @malakelmokadem , Hair @moataz.super . Styled by @anishagandhi3 , @rochelledsa . . . . . ???? @elgounafilmfestivalofficial .
La vie en rose! With work all day, this was a well deserved evening for us @therichachadha . My first time analysing and studying film the way i never did before. And yet again after so many scrutinys one only comes home to learn that much of art is mere sensations,rhythms and senses . The interpretations are human.. and so we are all linked to the same palate essentially. Anyhoo, for those in search of color- try pea soup . And butternutsquash. As luck wud have it, there was a white napkin right there between us . #Caughtinthewhirpool . . . @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
अली फजल (Ali Fazal) और ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) पिछले पांच साल से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं. दोनों सगाई कर चुके हैं और इसी साल अप्रैल में शादी करने वाले थे लेकिन कोरोनोवायरस महामारी के कारण उन्होंने अपनी शादी टाल दिया है. वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो अली फजल और ऋचा चड्ढा अगली बार फुकरे 3 में नजर आने वाले है.