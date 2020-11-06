Egypt की सड़कों पर अली फजल और रिचा चड्ढा घूमते आए नजर, Photo हुई वायरल

रिचा चड्ढ़ा (Richa Chadha) ने इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) पर मंगेतर अली फलज के साथ फोटो शेयर किया है. फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- मेरे सफर का खूबसूरत साथी.

अली फजल (Abu Fazal) और रिचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha)

खास बातें

  • अली फजल और रिचा चड्ढा की फोटो हुई वायरल
  • फोटो पर फैन्स दे रहे रिएक्श
  • रिचा चड्डा और अली फजल El Gouna Film Festival को अटेंड करने पहुंचे थे
नई दिल्ली:

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रिचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) और एक्टर अली फजल (Ali Fazal) पिछले महीने मिस्त्र (Egypt) में होने वाले El Gouna Film Festival को अटेंड करने पहुंचे थे. इस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में सिरकत करने के अलावा उन्होंने दुनिया का अजूबा माने जाने वाले पिरामिडों का दौरा भी किया. और इस खूबसूरत पल की फोटो रिचा चड्ढ़ा ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर भी शेयर किया. फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- मेरे सफर का खूबसूरत साथी. साथ ही एक्ट्रेस आगे लिखती हैं कि अगर आपको लगता है कि गुड्डू (मिर्जापुर में अली फजल के किरदार का नाम) सिर्फ बंदूक चलाना जानता है, तो वह आपको बेवकूफ बना गया है.

रिचा आगे लिखती हैं कि.... वह सबसे अच्छा सफर का साथी है ... हमेशा रोमांस, एक स्माइलर, आंखों पर आसान भी, नया खाना ट्राई करना, दुनिया को अपने बैग में रखता है (बैंड-एड्स, पानी की बोतलें, सैनिटाइज़र एट अल) ... वह अकेले सफर कर सकता है और सेकंड में लग्जरी में भी सफर कर सकता है और दोनों परिदृश्यों में घर पर है ... एक व्यक्ति को कितना सही होना चाहिए. # पिरामिड_ #egypt #wonderoftheworld 

रिचा (Richa Chadha) आगे गीजा पिरामिड की एक फोटो पोस्ट की और लिखा: "एक शानदार संरचना की उपस्थिति में कुछ अड़चन है जो आपके द्वारा देखी गई सबसे पुरानी चीज है ... हजारों साल पहले, लाखों लोगों ने इसे बनाया था उनके राजाओं के निर्देश पर, दुनिया के सबसे पुराने शहरों में से एक ... हड़प्पा की यात्रा किसी दिन करना चाहते हैं. यह मेरी बकेट लिस्ट में था ... # मिस्र #firsttravelsinceCovid # गीज़ा #pyramidsgiza #CoronaJaNa

अली फजल (Ali Fazal) और ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) पिछले पांच साल से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं. दोनों सगाई कर चुके हैं और इसी साल अप्रैल में शादी करने वाले थे लेकिन कोरोनोवायरस महामारी के कारण उन्होंने अपनी शादी टाल दिया है. वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो अली फजल और ऋचा चड्ढा अगली बार फुकरे 3 में नजर आने वाले है.

ali fazalricha chadhaeqypt
