Mirzapur 2 का ट्रेलर देख ऋचा चड्ढा ने की 'गुड्डू पंडित' की तारीफ, बोलीं- मेरे हॉलीवुडिया और बॉलीवुडिया ने...

When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they'd seen him only in softer parts. But that's an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr पूर्वांचल! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. गुड्डू पंडित is on the way, बस रस्ते में अंडे का ठेला दिख गया था तो थोड़ा खा पी के आएँगे ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:48am PDT