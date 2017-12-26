NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
क्रिसमस की बधाई देते हुए ये क्या कर गए ऋषि कपूर, ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग

क्रिसमस के मौके पर ऋषि कपूर ने ट्विटर के जरिए अपने फैन्स को बधाई दी. हालांकि, उन्होंने एक ऐसी तस्वीर पोस्ट कर डाली, जिसे देख यूजर्स भड़क उठे.

क्रिसमस की बधाई देते हुए ये क्या कर गए ऋषि कपूर, ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग

फिर विवादों में आए ऋषि कपूर

खास बातें

  1. क्रिसमस ट्वीट को लेकर विवादों में आए ऋषि कपूर
  2. यूजर्स का दावा- फेक है फोटो
  3. फैमिली के साथ ऋषि ने मनाया क्रिसमस
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के उन सेलेब्स में से एक हैं जो अपने ट्वीट्स की वजह से विवादों में आते रहते हैं. क्रिसमस के मौके पर ऋषि कपूर ने ट्विटर के जरिए अपने फैन्स को बधाई दी. हालांकि, उन्होंने एक ऐसी तस्वीर पोस्ट कर डाली, जिसे देख यूजर्स भड़क उठे. दरअसल, तस्वीर में एक मुस्लिम शख्स हिंदू संत को शराब परोसते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, जिसे देख यूजर्स ने ऋषि को आड़े हाथ लेते हुए उनकी जमकर आलोचना कर डाली. 

'गर्लफ्रेंड' के साथ 'टाइगर' सलमान खान ने मनाया क्रिसमस, भांजी भी साथ दिखींऋषि ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "भावनाओं से अलग, लेकिन बोतल से एक. ये हुई न बात. मेरी क्रिसमस." ऋषि की इस तस्वीर की यूजर्स ने न सिर्फ आलोचना की, बल्कि इसे फेक बताया. कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि यह फोटोशॉप्ड इमेज है, क्योंकि इसमें शराब की बोतल की जगह पानी था. लोगों ने इसकी ओरिजनल तस्वीर भी साझा की. 

अपने पैरों पर खड़े हुए तैमूर अली खान, मम्मी-पापा के साथ यूं मनाई Christmas Party मालूम हो कि, ऋषि ने क्रिसमस पार्टी अपनी फैमिली के साथ एन्जॉय की. दिवंगत अभिनेता शशि कपूर के घर रखी गई पार्टी में वे पत्नी नीतू कपूर के साथ शामिल हुए. इस बैश में कपूर खानदान के सभी मेंबर्स मौजूद रहे. करीना कपूर, रणबीर कपूर, करिश्मा कपूर पार्टी एन्जॉय करते दिखे.

VIDEO: बेटे के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने किया बप्पा का विसर्जन
...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...  


Rishi Kapoor

