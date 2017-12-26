क्रिसमस की बधाई देते हुए ये क्या कर गए ऋषि कपूर, ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग

खास बातें क्रिसमस ट्वीट को लेकर विवादों में आए ऋषि कपूर यूजर्स का दावा- फेक है फोटो फैमिली के साथ ऋषि ने मनाया क्रिसमस

That’s the Spirit! Divided by Faith-United by a Bottle! Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/4vJQjW4can — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 25, 2017

Rishi: Pls don’t spread the negativity and fake pics.is the original Pic. pic.twitter.com/fzzitk20jF — Pawan Khandelwal (@peekay73) December 25, 2017

And it is a fake, like your Bollywood!! — chvarma (@chvarma80) December 25, 2017

Akhir kb tk aise he talli rhoge,shrm tjko mgar aati nh shame on you by posting this fake picture. pic.twitter.com/0JrQ0dpZS4 — Sajju (@Sajjusajad156) December 25, 2017

Does it makes any sense to wish #christmas using a fake image ? Looks like with growing age you are losing your mind. If you have an atom of shame left in you then you must delete your tweet !!! https://t.co/qVnpirkiGG — Irshad Rajput (@Irajput71) December 25, 2017

Sir, atleast apply logic. How can a colored drink become white after getting poured in glass! :) Please don't spread such fake news. Is it worthy enough for becoming 2018's New Year Resolution? — AmmaR Kanchwala (@IamAmmarr) December 25, 2017

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के उन सेलेब्स में से एक हैं जो अपने ट्वीट्स की वजह से विवादों में आते रहते हैं. क्रिसमस के मौके पर ऋषि कपूर ने ट्विटर के जरिए अपने फैन्स को बधाई दी. हालांकि, उन्होंने एक ऐसी तस्वीर पोस्ट कर डाली, जिसे देख यूजर्स भड़क उठे. दरअसल, तस्वीर में एक मुस्लिम शख्स हिंदू संत को शराब परोसते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, जिसे देख यूजर्स ने ऋषि को आड़े हाथ लेते हुए उनकी जमकर आलोचना कर डाली.ऋषि ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "भावनाओं से अलग, लेकिन बोतल से एक. ये हुई न बात. मेरी क्रिसमस." ऋषि की इस तस्वीर की यूजर्स ने न सिर्फ आलोचना की, बल्कि इसे फेक बताया. कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि यह फोटोशॉप्ड इमेज है, क्योंकि इसमें शराब की बोतल की जगह पानी था. लोगों ने इसकी ओरिजनल तस्वीर भी साझा की.मालूम हो कि, ऋषि नेअपनी फैमिली के साथ एन्जॉय की. दिवंगत अभिनेता शशि कपूर के घर रखी गई पार्टी में वे पत्नी नीतू कपूर के साथ शामिल हुए. इस बैश में कपूर खानदान के सभी मेंबर्स मौजूद रहे. करीना कपूर, रणबीर कपूर, करिश्मा कपूर पार्टी एन्जॉय करते दिखे.