ऋषि कपूर ने दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण का उड़ाया मजाक, ट्वीट कर बोले-सांस फूले या हों आंखें नम...

Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution???? #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe

