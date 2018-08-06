श्रीदेवी को पहचान नहीं पाए ऋषि कपूर, पुराने वीडियो को लेकर ट्विटर पर जमकर हुई खिंचाई; पढ़ें Tweets

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर की गिनती उन स्टार्स में होती है जो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव होते हैं. सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म ट्विटर पर हाल ही में ऋषि कपूर ने कुछ ऐसा लिख दिया, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया. दरअसल, ऋषि द्वारा पोस्ट किए गए एक वीडियो में वह दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी को पहचान नहीं पाए, ऐसा करने पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें जमकर लताड़ा. ऋषि कपूर और श्रीदेवी ने 'चांदनी', 'नगीना' जैसी कई ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में दी हैं. ऐसे में जब ऋषि ने अपने फैन्स को उनके साथ डांस करती हुई एक्ट्रेस को पहचानने के लिए कहा, तो ट्विटर यूजर्स भड़क उठे और उन्हें जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना डाली.

What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me! https://t.co/NpZlqurrq8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 4, 2018

Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni. — Deepa Bhatia (@_DeepaBhatia) August 4, 2018

Actress is Sri Devi

But I didn’t recognise the actor — Kulbir Singh (@bsmtool) August 4, 2018

Exactly! Rishi, Anil and Jackie were wallpapers in Sridevi films. The hubris of the man to feign ignorance to the identity of spectacular Sri! — Yusuf Nasrullah (@judefan) August 4, 2018

finally he's getting some attention by Sridevi — Micky abraham (@mickyblessy) August 5, 2018

She’s the one who danced better than you in your hay days . #Sridevi — Pretty Paris (@hindugirl17) August 4, 2018

Logon ko pichla janam yaad aata hai aur aapko isi janam kinfilm yaad nahi.. kamaal karte ho chintuji — KRK (@kamaalrkhans) August 4, 2018

come on. you're kidding right!!? you can't identify SUPER STAR SRIDEVI who catapulted your career? either you lost your memory or you're heavily drugged. either way i hope you'll get well soon. chintuji, cognac sharap hoti. sometimes Cheers! pic.twitter.com/4xdFWflbTY — Micky abraham (@mickyblessy) August 4, 2018

Sir,It's really surprising that u cannot recognize the actress...!!??May be age is fading your remembering skill's... — Ravindra (@ravindramulla) August 4, 2018

Lol nobody would have known your existence had sridevi not worked with you in blockbusters like nagina, chandni etc etc — Niyati goel (@NiyatiGoel2) August 4, 2018

देखें, ऋषि कपूर के ट्वीट पर ट्विटर यूजर्स का रिएक्शन.... बता दें, ऋषि कपूर की फिल्म 'मुल्क' इस हफ्ते बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हुई है. अभिनव सिन्हा के निर्देशन में बनी कोर्टरूम ड्रामा 'मुल्क' में ऋषि कपूर के साथ तापसी पन्नू नजर आईं. फिल्म आतंकवाद और धर्म जैसे मुद्दे पर आधारित है.