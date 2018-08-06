NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
श्रीदेवी को पहचान नहीं पाए ऋषि कपूर, पुराने वीडियो को लेकर ट्विटर पर जमकर हुई खिंचाई; पढ़ें Tweets

ऋषि कपूर द्वारा पोस्ट किए गए एक वीडियो में वह दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी को पहचान नहीं पाए, ऐसा करने पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें जमकर लताड़ा.

श्रीदेवी को पहचान नहीं पाए ऋषि कपूर, पुराने वीडियो को लेकर ट्विटर पर जमकर हुई खिंचाई; पढ़ें Tweets

श्रीदेवी और ऋषि कपूर ने 'चांदनी' और 'नगिना' जैसे फिल्मों में काम किया है.

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर की गिनती उन स्टार्स में होती है जो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव होते हैं. सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म ट्विटर पर हाल ही में ऋषि कपूर ने कुछ ऐसा लिख दिया, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया. दरअसल, ऋषि द्वारा पोस्ट किए गए एक वीडियो में वह दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी को पहचान नहीं पाए, ऐसा करने पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें जमकर लताड़ा. ऋषि कपूर और श्रीदेवी ने 'चांदनी', 'नगीना' जैसी कई ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में दी हैं. ऐसे में जब ऋषि ने अपने फैन्स को उनके साथ डांस करती हुई एक्ट्रेस को पहचानने के लिए कहा, तो ट्विटर यूजर्स भड़क उठे और उन्हें जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना डाली.

बता दें, ऋषि कपूर की फिल्म 'मुल्क' इस हफ्ते बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हुई है. अभिनव सिन्हा के निर्देशन में बनी कोर्टरूम ड्रामा 'मुल्क' में ऋषि कपूर के साथ तापसी पन्नू नजर आईं. फिल्म आतंकवाद और धर्म जैसे मुद्दे पर आधारित है. 

VIDEO: फिल्म ‘मुल्क’ की टीम से खास मुलाकात...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


