रितेश देशमुख और जेनेलिया डिसूजा ने ली अपने ऑर्गन दान करने की प्रतिज्ञा, Video शेयर कर दी जानकारी

@riteishd and me have been thinking about it for a long time but unfortunately didn't get down to doing it. Today on Doctor's Day we pledge to donate our organs. We want to thank Dr Nozer Sherier and FOGSI for inspiring us. The greatest gift you can give someone is ‘The gift of life'. .We urge you all to take a part in this initiate and pledge to save lives, pledge to donate your organs.

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jul 1, 2020 at 4:29am PDT