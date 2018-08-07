NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बेकिंग से लेकर पेंटिंग तक, पति रितेश देशमुख ने दिया ऐसे मनाया जेनेलिया का बर्थडे

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और प्रोड्यूसर जेनेलिया देशमुख ने 5 अगस्त को अपना 31वां जन्मदिन मनाया. इस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए उनके पति और अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख ने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी.

,
बेकिंग से लेकर पेंटिंग तक, पति रितेश देशमुख ने दिया ऐसे मनाया जेनेलिया का बर्थडे

5 अगस्त को जेनेलिया ने अपना 31वां जन्मदिन मनाया.

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और प्रोड्यूसर जेनेलिया देशमुख ने 5 अगस्त को अपना 31वां जन्मदिन मनाया. इस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए उनके पति और अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख ने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी. जेनेलिया के बर्थडे पर रितेश ने उन्हें तरह-तरह के गिफ्ट देकर सरप्राइज किया, इसका जिक्र एक्ट्रेस ने इंस्टाग्राम पर किया है. जेनेलिया ने कहा कि उनके रितेश देशमुख हमेशा उन्हें कुछ खास महसूस कराने के तरीके ढूंढते रहते हैं. जेनेलिया पांच अगस्त को 31 साल की हो गईं. उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर रितेश द्वारा बनाए गए केक की तस्वीर साझा की.

तस्वीर के साथ उन्होंने लिखा, "चूंकि मेरा जन्मदिन था और मुझे लगता है कि अगर आप एक मां हैं, तो आप अक्सर अपने बारे में भूल जाते हैं, लेकिन भगवान की शुक्रगुजार हूं कि रितेश मुझे कुछ खास महसूस कराने के तरीके ढूंढते हैं और उन्होंने मेरे लिए खूबसूरत मजेदार केक बनाया."
 
साल 2012 में रितेश के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंध चुकीं जेनेलिया ने कहा कि कुकिंग या बेकिंग के बारे में उन्होंने कभी नहीं सोचा था कि वह (रितेश) ऐसा कुछ करेंगे. उन्होंने कहा, "लेकिन उन्होंने किया और बहुत अच्छा किया."

इसके बाद जेनेलिया ने रितेश द्वारा बनाई गई पहली पेंटिंग भी साझा की. इसे उन्होंने अपने लिए सबसे खास बताया.
 
 
बता दें, साल 2012 में रितेश और जेनेलिया ने शादी की थी. इन दोनों स्टार्स के दो बेटे भी हैं. वहीं, गिफ्ट देने के मामले में जेनेलिया भी पीछे नहीं. जेनेलिया ने रितेश के 40वें जन्मदिन पर उन्हें Tesla X गाड़ी गिफ्ट की थी. रितेश और जेनेलिया की पहली मुलाकात साल 2003 में आई फिल्म 'तुझे मेरी कसम' के सेट पर हुई थी. इसके बाद जोड़ी 'तेरा नाल लव हो गया (2012)' में साथ नजर आई.

genelia d souza, Riteish Deshmukh

