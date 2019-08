Saaho: प्रभास को लेकर श्रद्धा कपूर ने खोला राज, बताया शॉट्स के बीच में बाहुबली करते थे कुछ ऐसा

New symphony from Saaho with romance and lots more is out now. Hope you all like it! #Saaho #SaahoOnAugust30 @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Aug 25, 2019 at 11:24pm PDT