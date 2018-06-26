NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Race 3 ने तोड़ा सलमान खान के फैन्स का दिल, रिफंड मांग रहे लोग बोले- 'दबंग 3' मत लाना भाई!

Race 3 देखकर निराश हुए फैन्स ने सलमान खान से टिकट के पैसे वापस करने की मांग कर डाली है. यहां तक कुछ यूजर्स ने लिख दिया है कि वे अागामी फिल्म 'दबंग 3' देखना नहीं चाहते.

,
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की फिल्म Race 3 भले ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार बिजनेस कर रही हो, लेकिन क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म की जमकर आलोचना की है. भाईजान के फैन्स को छोड़ दिया जाए तो 'रेस-3' ने ज्यादातर दर्शकों को निराश किया है. भले ही इसकी जमकर आलोचना हुई हो, लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कलेक्शन धुआंधार रहा. एक्शन से भरपूर यह फिल्म महज 3 दिन में 100 करोड़ रुपये का आंकड़ा पार करने में कामयाब रही. 10 दिनों में फिल्म ने भारतीय बॉक्स ऑफिस से 155 करोड़ रुपये बटोर लिए हैं. दर्शकों से मिले प्यार और 'रेस-3' की सफलता से खुश होकर सलमान खान ने ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट लिखी, लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि इसमें लोगों ने उनसे टिकट रिफंड करने की मांग कर डाली. एक यूजर ने यहां तक लिख दिया कि यदि सलमान इस फिल्म के टिकट के पैसे लौटा दें तो वह 'ट्यूबलाइट' दोबारा देखने को तैयार है.

सलमान की इस पोस्ट पर ट्विटर पर अलग-अलग तरह की प्रतिक्रिया मिली. लोग उनसे पैसे वापसी की मांग करने लगे. इतना ही नहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा, "भाई थैंक्यू मत बोलो... किसी भी 3 'रेस 3' देखने वाले ऑडियंस के पैसा लौटा दो.. और उनको बोलो के वो अगले तीन लोग के पैसे लौटा दें."
कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स तो इतने निराश हो गए कि उन्होंने लिख दिया कि वह सलमान की अागामी फिल्म 'दबंग 3' देखना नहीं चाहते हैं. "We don't want Dabangg 3" ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा और यूजर्स ने सलमान का जमकर मजाक उड़ाया. बता दें, ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने पहले वीकएंड पर 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई की थी, लेकिन दूसरे वीकएंड फिल्म महज 16 करोड़ रुपये बटोरने में कामयाब रही है. इस लिहाज से देखा जाए तो पहले वीकएंड के मुकाबले दूसरे वीकएंड पर फिल्म की कमाई में 84% की गिरावट देखने को मिली है. शुरुआती 10 दिनों में सलमान खान की फिल्म ने 155.22 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन कर डाला है. 

मालूम हो कि, सलमान की 'रेस 3' का बजट लगभग 100 करोड़ रुपये बताया जाता है. इस तरह फिल्म अपने बजट से तो आगे निकल ही चुकी है. अगर इसके सैटेलाइट राइट्स की बात करें तो ये 130 करोड़ रुपये में बिके थे. रेमो डिसूजा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, डेजी शाह, अनिल कपूर, बॉबी देओल, सकीब सलीम जैसे स्टार्स भी अहम रोल निभा रहे हैं.

