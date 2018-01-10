'रेस 3' की टीम ने शुरू की पहले गाने की शूटिंग

उन्होंने तस्वीर के कैप्शन में लिखा, "मेरे निर्देशक व देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ नृत्य निर्देशक के साथ 'रेस 3' के पहले गाने की शूटिंग. रेमो डिसूजा, सलमान खान, जैकलीन फर्नाडिस, बॉबी देओल, डेजी शाह, साकिब सलीम."
Shooting our first song on #race3 with my Director and the best Choreographer in the country @remodsouza@BeingSalmanKhan@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@ShahDaisy25@Saqibsaleem@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/HhE0Whx9Ub— Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) January 9, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement