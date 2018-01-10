NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'रेस 3' की टीम ने शुरू की पहले गाने की शूटिंग

निर्माता रमेश तौरानी ने मंगलवार को निर्देशक रेमो डिसूजा के साथ तस्वीर साझा कर लिखा, "मेरे निर्देशक व देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ नृत्य निर्देशक के साथ 'रेस 3' के पहले गाने की शूटिंग. रेमो डिसूजा, सलमान खान, जैकलीन फर्नाडिस, बॉबी देओल, डेजी शाह, साकिब सलीम."

'रेस 3' की टीम ने शुरू की पहले गाने की शूटिंग

'रेस 3' के पहले गाने की शूटिंग शुरू

नई दिल्ली: सुपरस्टार सलमान खान इन दिनों 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की सक्सेस एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं. साथ ही साथ वे 'बिग बॉस' और 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग में भी बिजी हैं. सलमान ने 'रेस 3' की टीम ने फिल्म के पहले गाने की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है. निर्माता रमेश तौरानी ने मंगलवार को एक तस्वीर साझा की जिसमें वह फिल्म के निर्देशक रेमो डिसूजा के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. रेमो तस्वीर में क्लैपबोर्ड पकड़े दिख रहे हैं. 

Salman Khan ने कर लिया है तय, Bigg Boss 11 के बाद कुछ ऐसा करेंगे Arshi Khan के साथउन्होंने तस्वीर के कैप्शन में लिखा, "मेरे निर्देशक व देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ नृत्य निर्देशक के साथ 'रेस 3' के पहले गाने की शूटिंग. रेमो डिसूजा, सलमान खान, जैकलीन फर्नाडिस, बॉबी देओल, डेजी शाह, साकिब सलीम."

500 करोड़ कमाकर अब 'धूम 3' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने को तैयार 'टाइगर'

सलमान खान फिल्म्स और टिप्स फिल्म्स के बैनर तले तौरानी द्वारा बनाई जा रही 'रेस 3' 2018 में ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होगी.

(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


