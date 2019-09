अपनी 2 महीने की बच्ची को लेकर इस चोटी पर चढ़ी ये एक्ट्रेस, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है Video

Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It's very easy to feel low post baby & I'm super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way ! . . #onthemove #momlife #travelstories #motherhood #travel #keeponmoving #positivevibes #chikmagalur #karnataka #mullayanagiri #peak ????

