संजय दत्त की बेटी बॉयफ्रेंड को याद कर हुईं भावुक, Photo शेयर कर जताया प्यार

My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ——————- #RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow”

A post shared by ???? Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jul 3, 2019 at 9:19pm PDT