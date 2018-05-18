NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'संजू' की लेटेस्ट फोटो देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे आप, देखें कितना बदल गया Look

अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म 'संजू' में भले ही रणबीर कपूर अभिनय कर रहे हों, लेकिन लोगों के दिलो-दिमाग में ऐसा महसूस हो रहा है कि इस फिल्म संजय दत्त ही अभिनय कर रहे हैं.

'संजू' की लेटेस्ट फोटो देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे आप, देखें कितना बदल गया Look

संजय दत्त के साथ एक्ट्रेस नरगिस फाखरी और डायरेक्टर गिरीश मलिक

खास बातें

  1. 'टोरबाज' में ऐसे दिखेंगे संजय दत्त
  2. सोशल मीडिया पर आई फोटो
  3. सैन्य अधिकारी की भूमिका में दिखेंगे
नई दिल्ली: अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म 'संजू' में भले ही रणबीर कपूर अभिनय कर रहे हों, लेकिन लोगों के दिलो-दिमाग में ऐसा महसूस हो रहा है कि इस फिल्म संजय दत्त ही अभिनय कर रहे हैं. संजय दत्त के फैन्स अब इस फिल्म का काफी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. संजय दत्त इन दिनों अपनी अगली फिल्म 'टोरबाज' की शूटिंग के लिए किर्गीस्तान गए हुए हैं. वहां पर काफी ठंड है और बर्फबारी भी हो रही है. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ को-एक्ट्रेस नरगिस फाखरी होंगी. 'टोरबाज' को गिरीश मलिक डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं. इस फिल्म में संजय दत्त सैन्य अधिकारी की भूमिका में दिखाई देंगे. 

'संजू' का नया पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज, इस अंदाज में नजर आए रणबीर कपूर
 
 

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

 

A post shared by Girish (@girish_malik) on


बता दें कि संजय दत्त ने जब फिल्म ‘टोरबाज’ की स्क्रिप्ट सुनी थी, तो उन्हें काफी पसंद आई और फिल्म करने के लिए तुरंत हामी भी भर दी थी. इस फिल्म में संजय दत्त सेना के एक अधिकारी की भूमिका निभाएंगे जो 'युद्ध के बच्चों' को उम्मीद की किरण देना चाहता है. ‘टोरबाज’ अफगानिस्तान में स्थित है और यह अफगानिस्तान के आत्मघाती बच्चों की कहानी है जिन्हें इस मान्यता का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है कि मरने के बाद जन्नत नसीब होती है.
 
 

Welcome to Krgyzstan #torbaazfilm #Sanjaydutt #girishmalik #filmdirector

A post shared by Girish (@girish_malik) on

 

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on


जेल से रिहा होने के बाद संजय दत्त की अभी तक सिर्फ एक ही फिल्म 'भूमि' रिलीज हो सकी है. लोगों को उम्मीद है कि उनकी आने वाली फिल्म में वह कुछ अलग अंदाज में दिखाई देंगे.

VIDEO: 'भूमि' में संजय दत्त का दमदार अभिनय लेकिन नयापन नहीं

