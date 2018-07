Sanju Box Office Collection Day 22: रणबीर कपूर ने 'संजू' से मचाया धमाल, तीसरे हफ्ते भी जबरदस्त कमाई

#Sanju continues to woo audience... Is now the FIFTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film, after Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr, Mon 2.81 cr, Tue 2.59 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.34 cr. Total: ₹ 326.80 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.