NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5: रणबीर कपूर की धांसू एक्टिंग की वाहवाही, 200 करोड़ की रेस में 'संजू'

संजय दत्त की बायोपिक 'संजू' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ऐसा कमाल करके दिखा रही है, जिसकी किसी को उम्मीद नहीं थी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5: रणबीर कपूर की धांसू एक्टिंग की वाहवाही, 200 करोड़ की रेस में 'संजू'

Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5: फिल्म 'संजू' में रणबीर कपूर

खास बातें

  1. 'संजू' की रिकॉर्ड कमाई जारी
  2. 200 करोड़ क्लब के करीब
  3. रणबीर कपूर की शानदार एक्टिंग
नई दिल्ली: Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5: संजय दत्त की बायोपिक 'संजू' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ऐसा कमाल करके दिखा रही है, जिसकी किसी को उम्मीद नहीं थी. फिल्म ने सिर्फ 5 दिनों में 150 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई कर चुकी है और अब यह रफ्तार 200 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के लिए बढ़ रही है. धांसू एक्टिंग से लाखों लोगों का दिल जीतने वाले रणबीर कपूर इस साल बॉलीवुड के बेताज बादशाह बन चुके हैं. रणबीर के करियर यह पहली फिल्म है, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करके कई बॉलीवुड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज कर लिया है. फिलहाल 'संजू' के पांचवे दिन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन भी शानदार रहा.

बॉक्स ऑफिस के रॉकस्टार बने रणबीर कपूर, 'संजू' ने बना डाले बॉलीवुड के 5 बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स
फिल्म ने पांचवें दिन भी जबरदस्त कमाई करते हुए 21 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन कर डाला है. ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर यह जानकारी दी है कि 'संजू' ने 5वें दिन 21.50 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई कर डाली है. कुल 5 दिन में फिल्म ने 167 करोड़ रुपए का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन कर लिया है.

फिलहाल अब यह दौड़ 200 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने की है. देखना होगा कि कितने दिनों में 200 करोड़ का कलेक्शन कर पाती है. अगर यह आंकड़ा 200 करोड़ के पार हो जाता है तो 'पद्मावत' और 'बागी 2' के बाद साल की तीसरी फिल्म बन जाएगी.

रणबीर की Sanju हुई ब्लॉकबस्टर, पापा ऋषि कपूर इमोशनल होकर बोले- मैं उड़ रहा हूं और...
बता दें संजय दत्त की बॉयोपिक देखने के लिए दुनियाभर में ऐसी भीड़ उमड़ी कि रणबीर कपूर ने 'संजू' के जरिए रिकॉर्डतोड़ कमाई कर डाली. फिल्म ने पहले दिन शुक्रवार को 34.75 करोड़, दूसरे दिन शनिवार को 38.60 करोड़, तीसरे दिन रविवार को 46.71 करोड़, चौथे दिन सोमवार को 25.35 करोड़ और पांचवे दिन मंगलवार को 21.50 करोड़ रुपए कमा डाले. 

फिल्म ने सलमान खान की 'रेस-3' और टाइगर श्रॉफ की 'बागी 2' का रिकॉर्ड ब्रेक किया. राजकुमार हिरानी के निर्देशन में बनी 'संजू' का बजट 100 करोड़ रुपये बताया जा रहा है. फिल्म को ऑडियंस और क्रिटिक्स से अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है और दर्शकों के बीच इसका क्रेज कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है.

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO: रणबीर कपूर और राजू हिरानी से NDTV की खास बातचीत


...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...  


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... भीड़ के हमले, सरकार ने Whatsapp को सनसनीखेज संदेशों को रोकने का आदेश दिया
Sanju Box Office Collection Day 5ranbir kapoorsanjay dutt

Advertisement

 
 
 