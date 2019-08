सारा अली खान और अमृता सिंह की पुरानी तस्वीर हुई वायरल, Photo देख उड़े जाएंगे होश

2006: Treasure made of threads! Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan appear ravishing in ‘Rabadi' for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's India Fantastique. Their ensembles feature a beautiful blend of geometric and abstract khakas in multicoloured appliques. Swipe to see more of the duo's innovative artistry with threadwork featuring mosaic embroidery and pure Resham Aari chain stitches. @saraalikhan95 #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #traditional #culture #classic #original #threads #handmade #handembroidered #rabadi #amritasingh #saraalikhan #khakhas #threadwork #mosaic #pure #resham #indiafantastique

