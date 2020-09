जब सारा ने अवॉर्ड के लिए सुशांत को दिया था क्रेडिट, स्टेज पर यूं बांधे थे तारीफों के पुल- फैंस ने शेयर किया Video

Haters really need to shut it now. 1) calling her names won't do shit. She has taken and thanked sush in every award show she has attended! The first name she'd take after gattu sir would be sush's name! Not only in award shows but in interviews she's always said that Sushant was a mentor and had gone out of the way to help her and teach her. She acknowledged sushanths hardwork all the time! She never once said she struggled! She acknowledged her privileges all the time! She was one of the first from her generation to give such a balanced statement on nepotism and privileges and was not diplomatic with her answers. 2) anyone who has closely followed and watched their interviews will know the kind of childlike and innocent banter she shared with Sushant. Even the family lawyer said today that KANGANA IS FORMING A TRIP OF HER OWN! REPUBLIC TV HAS REPORTED THAT RHEAS PR IS IN CONTACT WITH SOME FRIENDLY NEWS CHANNELS. It's all a game to shift focus from her to Sara. WAKE UP GUYS! WATCH THE WHOLE THING BEFORE COMMENTING. CAN ALL FCS TEPOST THIS ON THEIR FEED AND PPL WHO CAN TWEET IT PLS DO . . . . . #sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan | My sunshine☀️ (@saraalikhan_myworld) on Aug 21, 2020 at 4:42am PDT