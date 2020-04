सारा अली खान ने Photo शेयर कर फैंस को दी Earth Day की बधाई, ईशान खट्टर ने याद दिलाई यह बात

Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway In the mountains, on my sleigh In the desert, the camel leads the way But for now at home we must stay And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive

