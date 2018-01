Secret Superstar China Box Office Collection Day 1: आमिर खान ने चीन में मचाया तहलका, ‘दंगल’ के रिकॉर्ड को किया ध्वस्त

#SecretSuperstarInChina: Day One: ($7.6M/$7.51M) with/without online ticketing fees.



Humongous Day One opening. Admissions - 1607822, Shows - 49224.



-More than thrice the opening day of #Dangal ($2.35).



-All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian film.



-Tops China box office! pic.twitter.com/rpSuhHZ1zT