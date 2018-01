. @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstarInChina continues to rock the Box office..



Day 2 - Saturday Jan 20th - $10.10 Million



Total - $16.93 Million [₹ 108.64 Crs]



It has outgrossed it's #India Life-time Gross of ₹ 83 Crs with it's 2-days Gross in #China