Secret Superstar China Box Office Collection Day 28: थम नहीं रहा आमिर का तूफान, कमाए इतने करोड़

आमिर खान की फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने चीन में ऐसा तहलका मचाया हुआ है कि थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है.

आमिर खान की फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' का पोस्टर

खास बातें

  1. 19 जनवरी को चीन में रिलीज हुई थी फिल्म
  2. जायरा वसीम भी है साथ में
  3. आमिर खान हैं लीड रोल में
नई दिल्ली: आमिर खान ने दिखा दिया है कि वे बॉक्स ऑफिस के बादशाह हैं. उनकी फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने चीन में ऐसा तहलका मचाया हुआ है कि थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है. आमिर खान और जायरा वसीम की इस फिल्म को चीन में रिलीज हुए चार हफ्ते गुजर चुके हैं लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इसका कमाल-धमाल जारी है. 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने 28 दिन में 11.76 करोड़ डॉलर यानी 750.69 करोड़ रु. की कमाई कर ली है. इस बात की जानकारी ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने ट्वीट करके दी है. 
 
'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' 19 जनवरी को चीन में रिलीज हुई थी. फिल्म ने चाइनीज बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचाया हुआ है. 28 दिन में फिल्म ने 11.76 करोड़ डॉलर का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन कर डाला है. 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' अब भी चीनी थिएटर्स पर तेजी से कमाई कर रही है.

All the Top 3 Hindi Grossers at the WW Box Office now belong to one man - @aamir_khan

1. #Dangal

2. #SecretSuperstar

3. #PK

— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018
आमिर खान बॉलीवुड के एकलौते ऐसे अभिनेता हैं, जिनकी तीन फिल्मों ने वर्ल्ड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर टॉप-3 पोजिशन पर कब्जा कर रखा है. लिस्ट पर पहले नंबर पर 'दंगल (2016)' और दूसरे पर 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार (2017)' और तीसरी पोजिशन पर 'पीके' है. वैसे, रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ने के लिए ही बनाए जाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार आमिर खान ने ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है जिसे तोड़ना सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान के लिए बेहद मुश्किल भरा होगा!

भारत में पिछले साल 19 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई अद्वैत चंदन निर्देशित यह फिल्म एक लड़की की सिंगिंग सुपरस्टार बनने की कहानी है. फिल्म में जयारा वसीम ने लीड जबकि आमिर खान ने सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाया है. फिल्म का बजट लगभग 45 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, फिल्म ने भारत में लगभग 62 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था, जबकि इसका ओवरसीज कलेक्शन 40 करोड़ रु. रहा था.

