Secret Superstar China Box Office Collection Day 28: थम नहीं रहा आमिर का तूफान, कमाए इतने करोड़

#SecretSuperstar is truly a BLOCKBUSTER of EPIC PROPORTIONS in China... Crosses ₹ 750 cr mark in 4 weeks... Still going STRONG... Total till 15 Feb 2018: $ 117.61 mn [₹ 750.69 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2018
आमिर खान बॉलीवुड के एकलौते ऐसे अभिनेता हैं, जिनकी तीन फिल्मों ने वर्ल्ड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर टॉप-3 पोजिशन पर कब्जा कर रखा है. लिस्ट पर पहले नंबर पर 'दंगल (2016)' और दूसरे पर 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार (2017)' और तीसरी पोजिशन पर 'पीके' है. वैसे, रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ने के लिए ही बनाए जाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार आमिर खान ने ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है जिसे तोड़ना सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान के लिए बेहद मुश्किल भरा होगा!
All the Top 3 Hindi Grossers at the WW Box Office now belong to one man - @aamir_khan— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018
1. #Dangal
2. #SecretSuperstar
3. #PK
Advertisement
Advertisement