'शक्तिमान' को आया गुस्सा तो प्रिया प्रकाश वारियर के साथ फिल्म बना चुके डायरेक्टर को भेजा नोटिस, ये है वजह

Dear @iammukeshkhanna Sir, I was informed by FEFKA of your complaint about depicting Shaktimaan as one of the characters in my upcoming movie _Dhamaka_ . I understand that you are the copyright holder of the character 'Shaktimaan', his costume, theme music etc and I should not have tried to use it in my film without your permission. I sincerely apologize for the oversight and any inconvenience this might have caused you. Superhero references are popularly used in South Indian movies and so we inadvertently overlooked the copyright concerns. We intend to give due credit to you in the title credits of the movie. I would also like to clarify a small misunderstanding in your complaint about the film. In my film _Dhamaka_ , the actor Mukesh does not actually play the character of Shaktimaan. It is just a 10 second sequence in which a character visualizes Mukesh Sir (Actor of DHAMAKA )as Shaktimaan for posessing extraordinary health and stamina for his elder age and that is the only part in the movie where the superhero appears. My writers had originally thought of Superman and I could not help changing it to Shaktimaan because generations of Indians were inspired by Shakthimaan since its inception in DD1 and I am a proud member of that fandom. Shakthimaan was one of my favourite superheros that made my childhood so exciting and I still cherish great love and adoration for your character. Malayali's nostalgia is incomplete without the memories of Shaktimaan, the first Indian superhero of Television. You motivated young minds to harness superpowers from their own selves and fight against injustice in society and we are immensely grateful to you. I hope you would accept this humble apology. I also hope this would bring to a close all the controversies in media surrounding this issue. Sorry Shakthimaan. Your faithful fan Omar Lulu

A post shared by OMAR LULU (@omar_lulu_) on Sep 15, 2019 at 7:05am PDT