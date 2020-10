शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कटवाए अपने लंबे बाल, नए हेयरस्टाइल में दिखा एक्ट्रेस का यह अंदाज- Video हुआ वायरल

Nothing can be more energising on a Monday morning than listening to the Vedas and mindfully breathing & enjoying a yoga practice. Today, it was the ‘Rigveda Shri Sukta', it's the “Sanskrit effect” neuroscientists say has a positive effect on the right hippocampus strengthening visual and verbal memory, powering me through the Ekpada Setubandh Sarvangasana, or the one-legged bridge pose. This combination works perfectly on the body and the mind alike. Practicing the yogasana stretches the spine, hip flexors, neck & thighs; stimulates abdominal organs & improves digestion; and reduces stress, fatigue, & anxiety. Reciting and even listening to “Mantras and Vedas” actually have a scientific effect on the brain and are undervalued. I've had a perfect start for the week ahead. Have you? @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #SSApp #SimpleSoulful #yoga #mantras #happiness #perfectstart #healthylifestyle

