शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर किया Video, पूल में यूं इंजॉय करती आईं नजर- देखें Viral Video

“In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you.”, says Deepak Chopra. I truly believe in it too! If you can centre yourself and your thoughts even when there's major chaos around you, that's when nothing remains impossible. What you can achieve with a calm and composed demeanour, can never be accomplished when you have a reaction to everything that happens around you. Breathe easy and just sometimes, let it go. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #calm #composure #chaos #meditate #yogisofinstagram #peace #thoughts

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Oct 29, 2019