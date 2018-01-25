VIDEO: 42 की शिल्पा शेट्टी ने किया ऐसा डांस कि फिर लुट गए UP-बिहार...

Winner Winner Chicken dinnerJust won India’s Most stylish Author at the #HTStyleawards. Yaaay Palm cuff - @youbejewellery Outfit @reem_acra Photographer credit: @frontrowgypsy Make up - @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair- @sheetalfkhan Styled by - @mohitrai #Glam #instapic #domecticdiva #style #shimmer #shine #stylishauthor
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on
शिल्पा शेट्टी के फोन से उनकी बहन को मिली खुशखबरी, मैं फिर से प्रेग्नेंट हूं, और फिर...
Padmaavat रिलीज पर बोलीं दीपिका पादुकोण, बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ेगी फिल्म
Enough reason to danceThankyou @hindustantimes for this honour#htstyleawards2017 #glitter #instapic #winner #gratitude
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on
Advertisement
Advertisement