VIDEO: 42 की शिल्पा शेट्टी ने किया ऐसा डांस कि फिर लुट गए UP-बिहार...

सेरेमनी में शिल्पा शेट्टी 'इंडियाज मोस्ट स्टाइलिश ऑथर' के अवॉर्ड से नवाजी गईं, इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर दी. शिल्पा ने अपने शिमरी आउटफिट पहन डांस करते हुए वीडियो और तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं.

,
इंडियाज मोस्ट स्टाइलिश अवॉर्ड 2018 में पहुंचीं शिल्पा शेट्टी

खास बातें

  1. स्टाइल अवॉर्ड्स में शिल्पा शेट्टी की ग्लैमरस एंट्री
  2. शिमरी गाउन में दिखाए जलवे
  3. मोस्ट स्टाइलिश ऑथर चुनी गईं एक्ट्रेस
मुंबई: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी की गिनती इंडस्ट्री की मोस्ट फिट एक्ट्रेस में होती है. 42 साल की हो चुकी शिल्पा असल में 20 साल की लगती हैं. बढ़ती उम्र का उनपर कोई भी असर नहीं पड़ा है, वह दिन-ब-दिन और भी जवान लगने लगी है. इसका अंदाजा आप शिल्पा की लेटेस्ट तस्वीरों से लगा सकते हैं. बुधवार रात मुंबई में आयोजित इंडियाज मोस्ट स्टाइलिश अवॉर्ड्स 2018 के रेड कारपेट पर शिल्पा का ग्लैमर देखते ही बन रहा था.

India’s Most Stylish Awards 2018 में पहुंचीं बॉलीवुड की 'पद्मावती', ऑन-स्क्रीन पति शाहिद कपूर समेत ये सेलेब्स आए नजर
 
शिल्पा शेट्टी के फोन से उनकी बहन को मिली खुशखबरी, मैं फिर से प्रेग्नेंट हूं, और फिर...

रेड कारपेट पर शिल्पा रीम एक्रा की स्टाइलिश गाउन में पहुंचीं. इस गाउन में उनका ग्लैमर देखते ही बन रखा था. अवॉर्ड नाइट में एक्ट्रेस को इंडियाज मोस्ट स्टाइलिश ऑथर के अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया, इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर दी. शिल्पा ने अपने शिमरी आउटफिट पहन, डांस करते हुए वीडियो और तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं.
 
Padmaavat रिलीज पर बोलीं दीपिका पादुकोण, बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ेगी फिल्म

बता दें, दीपिका पादुकोण, रेखा, सोनम कपूर, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, परिणीति चोपड़ा से लेकर अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, वरुण धवन, शाहिद कपूर समेत कई सेलेब्स इंडियाज मोस्ट स्टाइलिश अवॉर्ड्स का हिस्सा बने.

