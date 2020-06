सुष्मिता सेन की 'आर्या' पर शिल्पा शेट्टी ने पोस्ट शेयर कर दिया रिएक्शन, तो एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- यहां आपके जैसा कोई नहीं...

Appreciation Post???? This Lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate, if you do then acknowledge and also Praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge watched #Aarya, and I have to say I'm soooo sooo happy to see you back (with a bang) @sushmitasen47! WWWHHHAATTT a splendid job, such a nuanced performance... loved every bit! @madhvaniram your grasp on the craft shines through, brilliantly cast and @sikandarkher you were soo good ????. Aarya is a must watch! Lots has changed since this photo, what's not, is your your indomitable spirit Sush, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my Tigress... you have conquered and how! Wishing you all the luck my friend. #friends #unconditionallove #love #gratitude #praise

