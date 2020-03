श्रद्धा कपूर के साथ सेल्फी लेने के लिए बेताब हुई फैन, टीम ने खींच कर फेंका पीछे- देखें Video

OMG... that girl in black!!! She just wanted that selfie didn't she!!! Fans got together to celebrate Shraddha's 33rd buddayyy yesterday FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #shraddhakapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Mar 4, 2020 at 1:14am PST