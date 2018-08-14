हॉट पैंट में दिखा अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन का ग्लैमर, मां के साथ मदमस्त अंदाज Viral

They say, “never work with animals or children.” @mxsworld @monishajaising @rohanshrestha @rosbelmonte & @navyananda xx
पल्लू लटके गाने पर जमकर थिरकीं अमिताभ बच्चन की बेटी, वीडियो हुआ Viral
इसके अलावा करण जौहर ने भी श्वेता और नव्या की तस्वीर साझा कर उन्हें बधाई दी. हालांकि, इस पोस्ट पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया. लोगों ने इस पोस्ट पर 'नपोटिज्म जिंदाबाद' जैसे कमेंट किए.
अमिताभ बच्चन की बिटिया श्वेता ने रणवीर सिंह संग 'तत्तड़ तत्तड़' पर यूं लगाए ठुमके, खाली हो गया डांस फ्लोर
When a supremely talented designer and a fashion forward force collaborate the result is magical and beyond chic! @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan bring the new label in town MxS f/w 2018. @mxsworld ! PS.. don’t miss the teenage fashionista in the frame! #navyananda !
बच्चों के साथ नाती-नातिन हुए फोन पर बिजी, अमिताभ बच्चन ने ऐसे निकाला गुस्सा...
