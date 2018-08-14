NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
हॉट पैंट में दिखा अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन का ग्लैमर, मां के साथ मदमस्त अंदाज Viral

अमिताभ बच्चन की बेटी श्वेता नंदा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो जारी किया है, जिसमें वह बेटी नव्या नवेली नंदा के साथ मस्ती भरे अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं...

बेटी नव्या नवेली के साथ श्वेता बच्चन नंदा.

खास बातें

  1. मां के साथ नव्या नवेली का फोटोशूट वायरल
  2. क्लोदिंग ब्रांड लॉन्च करने जा रहीं श्वेता बच्चन
  3. अमिताभ बच्चन और करण जौहर ने दी शुभकामनाएं
नई दिल्ली: महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की बेटी श्वेता बच्चन ने ग्लैमर इंडस्ट्री में 44 साल की उम्र में कदम रखा. वह पिता अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ एक जूलर ब्रांड के ऐड में नजर आईं. हालांकि, विवादों के बाद उनके पहले विज्ञापन को हटा दिया गया. श्वेता एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं. उन्होंने अपना नया क्लोदिंग ब्रांड लॉन्च किया है. इसे वह अपनी बेटी नव्या नवेली नंदा के साथ प्रमोट कर रही हैं. श्वेता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर नव्या के साथ एक वीडियो जारी किया है, जिसमें दोनों मस्ती भरे अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं. वीडियो में नव्या नवेली पर ग्लैमरस लुक जच रहा हैं. सिल्वर टी-शर्ट और हॉट पैंट्स में नव्या का लुक देखते ही बन रहा है. 

श्वेता बच्चन Mxsworld नाम का क्लोदिंग ब्रांड फैशन डिजाइनर मोनिशा जयसिंह के साथ लॉन्च करने जा रही हैं. अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपनी बेटी और नातिन की तस्वीर साझा कर दोनों को शुभकामनाएं दी है. 
 
 

 

इसके अलावा करण जौहर ने भी श्वेता और नव्या की तस्वीर साझा कर उन्हें बधाई दी. हालांकि, इस पोस्ट पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया. लोगों ने इस पोस्ट पर 'नपोटिज्म जिंदाबाद' जैसे कमेंट किए. 
 
बता दें, 44 वर्षीय श्वेता बच्चन महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन और जया बच्चन की बड़ी बेटी हैं. उन्होंने 1997 में निखिल नंदा से शादी की थी. जोड़ी के दो बच्चे हैं बेटी नव्या नवेली नंदा और बेटा अगस्त्या नंदा. क्लोदिंग ब्रांड के अलावा श्वेता जल्द ही अपनी किताब लॉन्च करेंगी. 
 

श्वेता बच्चन नंदा की पहली किताब 'पैराडाइज टॉवर्स' अक्टूबर में लॉन्च होगी. श्वेता ने बयान में कहा, "मेरे मन में 'पैराडाइज टॉवर्स' लिखने का विचार एक सुबह जागने के बाद आया. यह मेरे लिए अस्वाभाविक नहीं है. मैं कथाकारों के परिवार से ताल्लुक रखती हूं. बचपन में हमें पढ़ने-लिखने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाता था और हमें कल्पनाएं करने की पूरी छूट थी." 

