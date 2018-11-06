NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Video: सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के नए घर पर लगा चोरी का आरोप, शाहरुख खान बोले- तुमने मेरा ये सामान चुराया....

सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) का कहना है कि सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) के नए घर पर लगा झूला उनका है. इसका जवाब सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपने ही अंदाज में दिया है.

शाहरुख खान की पत्नी गौरी खान ने डिजाइन किया सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का घर

खास बातें

  1. गौरी खान ने दिखाई सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के घर की झलक
  2. रणबीर-वरुण के बाद गौरी खान ने किया सिद्धार्थ का घर डिजाइनर
  3. सिद्धार्थ का घर देखकर बोले शाहरुख खान- तुमने मेरा झूला चुराया...
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के बादशाह शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की पत्नी गौरी खान की गिनती फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की सबसे पॉपुलर स्टार वाइफ्स में होती हैं. गौरी प्रोड्यूसर होने के साथ-साथ मशहूर डिजाइनर भी हैं. रणबीर कपूर, वरुण धवन, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस के बाद उन्होंने सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) के घर को डिजाइन किया है. गौरी खान ने ट्विटर पर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के आलीशान घर की झलक दिखाई है. जैसे ही यह वीडियो गौरी ने पोस्ट किया, वैसे ही शाहरुख खान ने ऐलान कर दिया कि सिद्धार्थ के घर लगा हुआ झूला उनका है. शाहरुख ने इल्जाम लगाया है कि सिद्धार्थ और गौरी दोनों ने उनका झूला चुरा लिया है.

वीडियो को री-ट्वीट करते हुए शाहरुख लिखते हैं, "वीडियो में दिख रहा झूला मेरा है. तुम लोगों ने इसे चुरा लिया. वैसे, घर काफी खूबसूरत है, लेकिन वो झूला..." सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शाहरुख को जवाब देते हुए कहा- "ग्रेट टेस्ट शाहरुख खान, कभी भी आकर झूल सकते हो. धन्यवाद."
फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर' से बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का फिल्मी करियर कुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है. उनकी पिछली फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बेदम साबित हुई. उनकी पर्सनल लाइफ में भी काफी उथल पुथल हुई और आलिया भट्ट के साथ हुआ उनका कथित ब्रेकअप टॉक ऑफ द टाउन बना.

मालूम हो कि, सिद्धार्थ ने 18 साल की उम्र से ही मॉडलिंग करनी शुरू कर दी थी, लेकिन वह इतने से खुश नहीं थे. वह एक्टिंग करना चाहते थे और इसके लिए उन्होंने काफी भाग-दौड़ भी की. इस बीच फिल्ममेकर करण जौहर ने उन्हें अपनी फिल्म 'माय नेम इज खान' में सह-निर्देशक के तौर पर काम करने का मौका दिया. करण की ही पारखी नजरें थी कि वह सिद्धार्थ की प्रतिभा और एक्टिंग के उनके जुनून को भांप गए और उन्हें 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर' में आलिया भट्ट और वरुण धवन के साथ ब्रेक दिया. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

सिद्धार्थ के करियर की अब तक की फिल्मों में रोमांटिक कॉमेडी 'हंसी तो फंसी', 'एक विलेन', 'कपूर एंड संस', 'ब्रदर्स', 'ए जेंटलमेन', 'इत्तेफाक' हैं. इन फिल्मों में सिद्धार्थ ने अलग-अलग तरह की भूमिकाएं निभाई हैं. 'एक विलेन' में सिद्धार्थ का काबिलेतारीफ अभिनय देखने के बाद सलमान खान ने उन्हें एक डिजाइनर घड़ी तोहफे में दी थी. आखिरी बार सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा फिल्म 'अय्यारी' में नजर आए थे.

