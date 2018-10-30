NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सूर्या 'सिंघम' के पापा Sivakumar ने सेल्फी ले रहे फैन के साथ की बदसलूकी, जमीन पर गिरा फोन- Video हुआ वायरल

साउथ के सुपरस्टार सूर्या शिवकुमार (Suriya Sivakumar) और कार्ति (Karthi) के डैड तथा अपने जमाने के लोकप्रिय एक्टर शिवाकुमार (Sivakumar) का एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वे एक फैन के साथ बदसलूकी कर रहे हैं.

Sivakumar: सूर्या 'सिंघम' के पिता शिवकुमार ने की फैन संग बदसलूकी

खास बातें

  1. सूर्या के पिता ने फैन संग की बदसलूकी
  2. वीडियो हुआ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
  3. शिवाकुमार ने माफी भी मांगी
नई दिल्ली: साउथ के सुपरस्टार सूर्या शिवकुमार (Suriya Sivakumar) की पहचान उनके फैन्स के बीच 'सिंघम (Singham)' के तौर पर है. सूर्या साउथ ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे देश में अपने इस कैरेक्टर की वजह से लोकप्रिय हैं. यही नहीं, साउथ की डब फिल्मों की वजह इनकी लोकप्रियता शीर्ष पर है और इनके भाई कार्ति (Karthi) भी सुपरहिट चेहरा हैं. लेकिन सूर्या और कार्ति के डैड और अपने जमाने के लोकप्रिय एक्टर शिवकुमार (Sivakumar) का एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक फैन उनके साथ सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहा है. लेकिन शिवकुमार उसके साथ बदसलूकी करते हैं और उसका जमीन पर गिर जाता है. इस वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद शिवकुमार को लेकर Memes (Sivakumar Memes) भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब चल रहे हैं. हालांकि शिवकुमार ने इस घटना को लेकर माफी मांग ली है.

 
Bigg Boss 12: शिल्पा शिंदे-विकास गुप्ता की 'बिग बॉस' में एंट्री, यूं लेंगे सबकी खबर- देखें Video

सूर्या (Suriya) के पिता शिवकुमार (Sivakumar) एक प्रोग्राम के दौरान इस तरह की हरकत करते हैं. इस वायरल वीडियो में नजर आ रहा है कि शिवकुमार एक कार्यकर्म में हैं और चीफ गेस्ट के तौर पर शिरकत कर रहे हैं. शिवकुमार के चेहरे पर मुस्कान है और वह सबका अभिवादन करते हुए रिबन काटने के लिए बढ़ते हैं. लेकिन तभी एक शख्स सेल्फी लेता नजर आता है. यह शख्स शिवकुमार (Sivakumar) के फ्रेम में आने के बाद से ही उनके साथ सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश करता दिखता है. लेकिन वह ये सब काफी दूर से करता है. लेकिन जैसे ही शिवकुमार उसके करीब आते हैं, वह बहुत ही अजीब हरकत करते हैं. शिवकुमार उसके फोन पर खींच कर हाथ मारते हैं, और उसका फोन जमीन पर गिर जाता है. सभी लोग हैरान रह जाते हैं. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, और इस वीडियो को सूर्या और कार्ति को टैग कर पोस्ट किया जा रहा है.

 
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के ब्राइडल शावर में सास ने समधन के साथ लगाए ठुमके, Video हुआ वायरल...

हालांकि इस घटना को लेकर शिवकुमार (Sivakumar) ने अपना पक्ष रख दिया है और उनका मानना है कि किसी सेलेब्रिटी की तस्वीर लेने से पहले उससे पूछ लेना चाहिए. उन्होंने कहा है कि सेलेब्रिटी को पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी के तौर पर नहीं लेना चाहिए, और वैसे भी मुझे तस्वीरें देने में कभी कोई दिक्कत नहीं होती है.
 
बेशक शिवकुमार ने माफी मांग ली है. लेकिन अपने पसंदीदा एक्टर से किसी भी फैन ने इस तरह की उम्मीद नहीं की होगी. तभी तो सोशल मीडिया ने जबरदस्त ढंग से Memes बनाए हैं, और इस घटना की निंदा तो हो ही रही है, साथ ही मजाक भी बन रहा है. 

