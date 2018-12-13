NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने ऑर्डर किए हेडफोन, पैकेट खोला तो निकला कुछ ऐसा, उड़ गए होश

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) के साथ ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के दौरान कुछ ऐसा हो गया है कि सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त हंगामा हो गया है. सोनाक्षी ने Amazon से ऑर्डर किए हेडफोन लेकिन निकला कुछ ऐसा.

,
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने ऑर्डर किए हेडफोन, पैकेट खोला तो निकला कुछ ऐसा, उड़ गए होश

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ने Amazon से किया ऑर्डर तो डिब्बे से निकला कुछ ऐसा

खास बातें

  1. सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के साथ हुई ठगी
  2. Twitter पर यूं बताई अपनी कहानी
  3. अमेजॉन से ऑर्डर किए थे हेडफोन
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) के साथ ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के दौरान कुछ ऐसा हो गया है कि सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त हंगामा हो गया है. 'दबंग गर्ल' सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ने ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग की तो उन्हें मिला कुछ ऐसा, जिसकी उन्होंने उम्मीद भी नहीं की होगी. सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर कहानी साझा की है. सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ऑनलाइन रिटेल स्टोर अमेजॉन से अपने लिए हेडफोन ऑर्डर किए थे, लेकिन उनके पांव तले की जमीन उस समय खिसक गई, जब उस डिब्बे में से बोस (Bose) कंपनी के हेडफोन तो नहीं निकले, निकला तो सिर्फ जंग लगा लोहे का टुकड़ा.

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ने ट्वीट किया हैः "हे अमेजॉन इंडिया, देखो मैंने बोस के हेडफोन ऑर्डर किए थे, और क्या निकला है! सही से पैक और बिना खुला बॉक्स, एकदम सही...लेकिन सिर्फ बाहर से ही ऐसा दिखता है. ओह, और आपकी कस्टमर सर्विस किसी भी तरह की मदद के लिए तैयार नहीं है. इससे हालात और बदतर हो गए हैं." सोनाक्षी सिन्हा इस ट्वीट के साथ बॉक्स से जो निकला है, उसकी फोटो भी पोस्ट की है. यह जंगल लगा लोहे का एक टुकड़ा है.

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ने एक और ट्वीट किया और लिखाः "कोई 18,000 रुपये में जंग लगा कूड़ा खरीदना चाहेगा? चिंता मत करिए, इसे मैं बेच रही हूं, अमेजॉन इंडिया नहीं. आपको वही मिलेगा जो आप ऑर्डर करेंगे." इस तरह सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अमेजॉन इंडिया पर करारा तंज कसा है. ऐसा करना बनता भी है क्योंकि ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के साइड इफेक्ट्स इन दिनों खुलकर देखने को मिल रहे हैं. फिर 18,000 रुपये छोटी-मोटी रकम नहीं होती, फिर चाहे खरीदने वाला सेलेब्रिटी ही क्यों न हो.

Sonakshi SinhaAmazon India ShoppingBose Headphonessonakshi sinha amazon

