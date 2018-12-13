सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने ऑर्डर किए हेडफोन, पैकेट खोला तो निकला कुछ ऐसा, उड़ गए होश

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018
Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you're ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018
