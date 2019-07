गोलगप्पे को देख सोनाक्षी सिन्हा भूल बैठीं डाइट, फिर यूं लिए चटकारे...देखें Video

Sonakshi Sinha slays it in neon as she heads to Delhi for her movie we love elevator selfies too #sonakshi #sona #sonakshisinha #neon #selfie #delhi #gorgeous #actress #airportstyle #fashion #bollywood #spicewithsam

A post shared by Spicewithsam (@spicewithsam) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT