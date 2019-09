सोनम कपूर इस एक्टर को मानती हैं अपना लक्की चार्म, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर खोला राज

Want to know who my lucky charm is, the one and only @IamSRK!! Thank you for your support and team #TheZoyaFactor loves you! Check out our first song LUCKY CHARM to see the king's magic! http://bit.ly/LuckyCharm_ @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @angadbedi @sanjaykapoor2500 @sikandarkher @zeemusiccompany

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 2, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT