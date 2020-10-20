सोनम कूपर ने ब्लू कलर की नाइट ड्रेस में किताब पढ़ते हुए शेयर की तस्वीर

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) आनंद आहूजा (Anand Ahuja) से शादी के बाद ज्यादातर वक्त लंदन में रहती हैं लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अकसर अपने फैंस से जुड़ी रहती हैं.

सोनम कूपर ने ब्लू कलर की नाइट ड्रेस में किताब पढ़ते हुए शेयर की तस्वीर

सोनम कूपर (Sonam Kapoor) ने ब्लू कलर की नाइट ड्रेस में किताब पढ़ते

नई दिल्ली:

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) आनंद आहूजा (Anand Ahuja) से शादी के बाद ज्यादातर वक्त लंदन में रहती हैं लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अकसर अपने फैंस से जुड़ी रहती हैं. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं वह अपनी लाइफस्टाइल या अपने विचार हमेशा फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने ब्लू कलर की नाइट ड्रेस पहनकर किताब पढ़ते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए सोनम कपूर ने एक खूबसूरत सा कैप्शन लिखा है. सोनम लिखती हैं- टॉर्च के जरिए पढ़ने वाली लड़की, जो बादलों में ड्रेगन देखती है, जो खुद को जीवंत महसूस करती हैं. जो जानती है कि जादू असली है, जो सपने देखता है: यह आपके लिए है.

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

यह भी पढ़ें

हाल ही में सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने हैलोवीन (Halloween) सीजन पर एक स्पेशल पोस्ट शेयर किया था. आपको बता दें कि हैलोवीन (Halloween) महीना चल रहा है. अक्टूबर महीने को हैलोवीन महीना कहा जाता है और सोनम कपूर हैलोवीन को बॉलीवुड अंदाज में मनाते हुए एक पोस्ट शेयर किया था-

Lights. Camera. Boo. When history & horror come together with a bollywood twist, I'm always intrigued. Today, I want to let you in on our industry's love affair with all things spooky. It's always interesting to see how supernatural thrillers have evolved over time — constantly changing with the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. Whether that comes in cheesy, corny horror films of the 1970's or the really path-breaking movies of the 2010's; one thing is for sure - 100% entertainment is always guaranteed. This Halloween season, I'm making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics. Are you? Tell me in the comments below, which supernatural thrillers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s are your favourite and why! #StrokesOfSubstance #Halloween #Horror #ScaryMovies #HistoryOfHorror #HorrorInBollywood #BollywoodHistory

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो आखिरी बार सोनम कपूर फिल्म द जोया फैक्टर में नजर आई थीं. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ मलयालम सुपरस्टार दुल्कर सलमान ने भी मुख्य भूमिका अदा की थी. एक्ट्रेस की यह फिल्म पूरी तरह लक पर आधारित थी.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Sonam KapoorSonam Kapoor VideoSonam Kapoor Illness
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 