सोनम कूपर ने ब्लू कलर की नाइट ड्रेस में किताब पढ़ते हुए शेयर की तस्वीर

Lights. Camera. Boo. When history & horror come together with a bollywood twist, I'm always intrigued. Today, I want to let you in on our industry's love affair with all things spooky. It's always interesting to see how supernatural thrillers have evolved over time — constantly changing with the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. Whether that comes in cheesy, corny horror films of the 1970's or the really path-breaking movies of the 2010's; one thing is for sure - 100% entertainment is always guaranteed. This Halloween season, I'm making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics. Are you? Tell me in the comments below, which supernatural thrillers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s are your favourite and why! #StrokesOfSubstance #Halloween #Horror #ScaryMovies #HistoryOfHorror #HorrorInBollywood #BollywoodHistory

