NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

आखिर मुंबई के सड़कों पर क्यों घूम रहे हैं साउथ के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल, जानें पूरा मामला

दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्म स्टार मोहनलाल इन दिनों अजोय वर्मा के निर्देशन में बन रही मारधाड़ व रोमांच से भरपूर एक नई फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं.

,
92 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
आखिर मुंबई के सड़कों पर क्यों घूम रहे हैं साउथ के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल, जानें पूरा मामला

खास बातें

  1. मुंबई में नई फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं मोहनलाल
  2. ट्विटर पर पोस्ट की फोटो
  3. सीढ़ियों पर उतरते हुए दिखे
नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्म स्टार मोहनलाल इन दिनों अजोय वर्मा के निर्देशन में बन रही मारधाड़ व रोमांच से भरपूर एक नई फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं. 'ओप्पम' और 'इरुवर' जैसी मलयालम फिल्मों में काम करने के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले मोहनलाल ने ट्विटर पर फिल्म के लिए अपनाए गए लुक को शेयर किया. तस्वीर में वह नारंगी रंग के कॉर्डिगन के साथ भूरे रंग का जैकेट पहने नजर आ रहे हैं, उन्होंने कंधे पर बैग लटका रखा है और बाएं हाथ में फोन पकड़ रखा है.

बेटे से भी छोटे दिख रहे हैं साउथ सुपरस्टार, 51 दिन में घटाया इतना वजन कि सुनकर कहेंगे OMG! मोहनलाल ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट किया, सुप्रभात दोस्तों, जैसा कि आप सब जानते हैं मैं फिलहाल मुंबई में हूं और अजोय वर्मा की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहा हूं. इस फिल्म में मुख्य किरदार निभाने को लेकर मैं रोमांचित हूं, जो ढेर सारे एक्शन और रोमांच से भरपूर है. इस एक्शन फिल्म के पोस्टर की पहली झलक देखिए.

VIDEO: ऐसा लग रहा है कि दावोस में इंडियन पार्टी चल रही है : करण जौहर

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

92 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Porn Star पर बनाई फिल्म का विरोध करने पहुंचे लोगों की राम गोपाल वर्मा ने तोड़ी हड्डियां! Video हुआ Viral
mohanlalsouth superstarAjoy VarmaoppamIruvar

Advertisement

 
 
 