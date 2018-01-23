आखिर मुंबई के सड़कों पर क्यों घूम रहे हैं साउथ के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल, जानें पूरा मामला

मोहनलाल ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट किया, सुप्रभात दोस्तों, जैसा कि आप सब जानते हैं मैं फिलहाल मुंबई में हूं और अजोय वर्मा की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहा हूं. इस फिल्म में मुख्य किरदार निभाने को लेकर मैं रोमांचित हूं, जो ढेर सारे एक्शन और रोमांच से भरपूर है. इस एक्शन फिल्म के पोस्टर की पहली झलक देखिए.
Morning friends, as you all know I'm currently in Mumbai shooting for my new film by Ajoy Varma. I'm thrilled to be playing the central character of this movie that is packed with a lot of action and adventure. Take a look at the first look poster of this action movie. pic.twitter.com/JL7QkEISkn— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 23, 2018
