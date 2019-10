नरेंद्र मोदी ने बॉलीवुड हस्तियों संग की मुलाकात तो साउथ के सुपरस्टार रामचरण की वाइफ ने PM से कर डाला यह सवाल

Dearest @narendramodi ji. We in the South of INDIA admire you & are Proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect we felt that the representation of Leading personalities & cultural icons was limited only to Hindi Artists and the The South Film Industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain & hope it's taken in the right spirit. ???????? Jai Hind

