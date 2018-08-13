NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sridevi 55th Birth Anniversary: आखिरी समय में पति और देवर के साथ खुलकर नाची थीं श्रीदेवी

Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: निधन से ठीक पहले श्रीदेवी अपने भतीजे मोहित मारवाह की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए दुबई गई थीं. इस फंक्शन को उन्होंने परिवार के साथ जमकर एन्जॉय किया था.

,
Sridevi 55th Birth Anniversary: मनीष मल्होत्रा, अनिल कपूर और करण जौहर के साथ श्रीदेवी

नई दिल्ली: दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी (Sridevi) अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं, लेकिन उनकी यादें सिने प्रेमियों के दिलों पर जवां हैं. श्रीदेवी का जन्म 13 अगस्त, 1963 को हुआ था. आज उनका 55वां जन्मदिवस है. गौरतलब है कि, श्रीदेवी का निधन इस साल 24 फरवरी को दुबई में हुआ. वह अपने भतीजे और अभिनेता मोहित मारवाह की शादी अटेंड करने के लिए दुबई गई हुई थीं. मोहित मारवाह और अंतरा मोतीवाली की शादी को श्रीदेवी ने खुलकर एन्जॉय किया था. वेडिंग फंक्शन्स में श्रीदेवी को अपने रिश्तेदारों और करीबियों के साथ थिरकते देखा गया था. उन्होंने अपने देवर और अभिनेता अनिल कपूर के साथ फिल्मी गानों पर डांस किया, साथ ही पति बोनी कपूर संग कमर मटकाई थी.

देखें, श्रीदेवी के आखिरी डांस वीडियो...
55वें जन्मदिन के मौके पर श्रीदेवी की बेटी और एक्ट्रेस जाह्नवी कपूर ने एक तस्वीर साझा की है. जाह्नवी कपूर के बचपन की इस तस्वीर में श्रीदेवी ने उन्हें गोद में ले रखा है. साथ में बोनी कपूर भी नजर आ रहे हैं.
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा ने श्रीदेवी के साथ अपनी तस्वीर साझा कर लिखा कि वह उन्हें बहुत याद करते हैं.
 
 

I Truly Miss You Very Much

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

टिप्पणियां
बता दें, श्रीदेवी का दुबई में 24 फरवरी की रात निधन हुआ. दुबई सरकार के मुताबिक, उनका निधन ‘दुर्घटनावश डूबने’ से हुआ. उन्होंने ‘हिम्मतवाला’, ‘मिस्टर इंडिया’, ‘चांदनी’, ‘सदमा’, ‘नागिन’ और ‘चालबाज़’ जैसी फिल्मों में अपनी यादगार भूमिका से दर्शकों को मोहित कर दिया था. 

लोकप्रिय

