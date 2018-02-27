Sridevi: पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों ने यूं किया श्रीदेवी को याद, भावुक हुईं माहिरा खान

खास बातें 24 फरवरी को हुआ दुबई में निधन बोनी कपूर हैं उनके पति दुर्घटनावश डूबने से हुई मौत

Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी के निधन से देश भर में शोक की लहर है. यही नहीं, बॉलीवुड की पहली फीमेल सुपरस्टार को दूसरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कलाकारों ने भी याद किया है. जहां भारत की संपूर्ण फिल्म इंडस्ट्री ने श्रीदेवी के निधन पर दुख जताया है, वहीं पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों ने भी श्रीदेवी को अपने अंदाज में सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दी है. बता दें कि श्रीदेवी का निधन 24 फरवरी को दुबई के होटल में हो गया था. फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्टों में बताया गया है कि श्रीदेवी का निधन 'दुर्घटनावश डूबने' से हुआ. पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिर खान, सिंगर राहत फतेह अली खान और एक्टर अली जफर ने भी Twitter पर शोक जताया है.

My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji. — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 24, 2018

Great artists.. we cry for them without ever really knowing them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves.. pic.twitter.com/9dwnDC8qjb — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

अली जफर ने अपने Twitter एकाउंट पर लिखा है कि भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे श्रीदेवीजी. आपने हमें हंसने और रूलाने के लिए कई यादगार लम्हे दिए हैं.मॉम में श्रीदेवी के पति का किरदार निभा चुके अदनान सिद्दीकी ने कहा है कि श्रीदेवी में न सिर्फ जबरदस्त टैलेंट था बल्कि वे दिल से भी उतनी ही खूबसूरत थीं.जबकि राहत फतेह अली खान ने बोनी कपूर और पूरे परिवार के साथ अपने संवेदना जताई हैं. पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान ने उन्हें महान कलाकार बताया है.