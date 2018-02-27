Sridevi: पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों ने यूं किया श्रीदेवी को याद, भावुक हुईं माहिरा खान

Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018
My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji.— Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 24, 2018
Great artists.. we cry for them without ever really knowing them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves.. pic.twitter.com/9dwnDC8qjb— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement