होम | बॉलीवुड |

अंतिम यात्रा में दुल्हन की तरह लाल साड़ी में दिखीं श्रीदेवी, हेमा मालिनी ने कही ये बात

बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी भले ही अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं, लेकिन उनकी हर फिल्मों में अलग-अलग तरह की दिखने वाली झलक अंतिम समय में भी देखने को मिली.

,
बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी और हेमा मालिनी

खास बातें

  1. हेमा ने श्रीदेवी के लिए लिखी ये बात
  2. लाल साड़ी में सजाया गया उन्हें
  3. हेमा मालिनी ने भावुक कर देने वाले लिखे शब्द
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी भले ही अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं, लेकिन उनकी हर फिल्मों में अलग-अलग तरह की दिखने वाली झलक अंतिम समय में भी देखने को मिली. अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंचीं हेमा मालिनी ने सुपरस्टार श्रीदेवी के लिए भावुक कर देने वाले शब्द कहे. हेमा ने कहा कि श्रीदेवी को एक सुंदर लाल साड़ी पहनाई गई थी, वह एकदम खामोश थीं. श्रीदेवी, जिनकी शनिवार को अचानक मृत्यु के बाद से प्रशंसक सदमे में हैं. उनकी अंतिम यात्रा में वह एक दुल्हन की तरह दिखाई दीं. इससे पहले वह तिरंगे में लिपटी हुई भी दिखीं.

Sridevi की अधूरी रह गई इच्छा, हीरोइन नहीं बेटी जाह्नवी को बनाना चाहती थीं ये....

श्रीदेवी का निधन 24 फरवरी को दुबई में हुआ था और मौत की वजह दुर्घटनावश डूबने को बताया गया था. श्रीदेवी को लेकर हेमा ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर यह भी लिखा कि उनकी कुछ ऐसी आभा थी कि पूरे फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोग बेहद ही दुःखी थे, कुछ तो टूटने की कगार पर भी थे. हेमा मालिनी ने अपने ट्वीट में यह भी जोड़ा कि अंतिम दर्शन के लिए श्रीदेवी को कितनी खूबसूरती और व्यवस्थित तरीके से तैयार किया गया था.
Sridevi: महानायिका को पैतृक गांव में स्कूली बच्चों ने कुछ यूं दी श्रद्धांजलि

sridevi condolence meet ndtv
श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के कई बड़ी सेलिब्रिटी

एक्ट्रेस के दीदार के लिए भारी मात्रा में फैन्स मौके पर मौजूद रहें. कपूर खानदान के अलावा बॉलीवुड की कई सेलेब्स भी यहां पहुंचे. मालूम हो कि, श्रीदेवी के शव को एक विशेष विमान से दुबई से मुंबई ले आया गया, जिसमें बोनी कपूर, संजय कपूर, राहुल रवैल और अर्जुन कपूर भी साथ आए. इस मौके पर एयरपोर्ट पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे, लेकिन भीड़ से बचाने के लिए एंबुलेंस को गेट नंबर-1 से बाहर निकाला गया जो एयरपोर्ट पुलिस स्टेशन के करीब है. अनिल कपूर मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर श्रीदेवी का शव लेने पहुंचे थे.

VIDEO: श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए उमड़ा फैन्‍स का हुजूम

लोकप्रिय

