अंतिम यात्रा में दुल्हन की तरह लाल साड़ी में दिखीं श्रीदेवी, हेमा मालिनी ने कही ये बात

Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend!— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
