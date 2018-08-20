NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sujata Kumar: श्रीदेवी की ऑन-स्क्रीन बहन का निधन, कैंसर की जंग हार गईं सुजाता कुमार

कैंसर से जूझ रहीं अभिनेत्री सुजाता कुमार का निधन हो गया है. उन्हें फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश' में दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी की बहन की भूमिका निभाने के लिए याद किया जाता है.

Sujata Kumar: श्रीदेवी की ऑन-स्क्रीन बहन का निधन, कैंसर की जंग हार गईं सुजाता कुमार

कैंसर के चलते हुए सुजाता कुमार का निधन.

नई दिल्ली: दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी की फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश (English Vinglish)' में उनकी बहन का किरदार निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस सुजाता कुमार (Sujata Kumar) का निधन हो गया. बताया जाता है कि सुजाता लंबे वक्त से कैंसर से जूझ रही थीं. उनकी बहन अभिनेत्री-गायिका सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति ने यह जानकारी दी. उनका अंतिम संस्कार दोपहर 20 अगस्त को विले पार्ले स्थित श्मशान घाट में होगी. गौरतलब है कि, सुजाता फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश' के अलावा 'रांझणा', 'सलाम-ए-इश्क' और 'गोरी तेरे प्यार में' जैसी फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. 

फिल्ममेकर शेखर कपूर की पूर्व पत्ति सुचित्रा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि सुजाता रविवार रात कैंसर के चलते दुनिया को अलविदा कह गईं. उन्होंने लिखा, "हमारी चहेती सुजाता कुमार का निधन हो गया है. हमारे अंदर एक खालीपन छोड़कर वह एक बेहतरीन जगह चली गई हैं. उन्होंने हमसे एक घंटे पहले रात 11.26 को विदा ली. जिंदगी दोबारा पहले जैसी नहीं हो सकती."

इससे पहले सुचित्रा ने ट्वीट कर अपने प्रशंसकों और दोस्तों से सुजाता के ठीक होने की प्रार्थना करने का आग्रह किया था. 
