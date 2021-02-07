सनी देओल ने उत्तराखंड में आई आपदा पर जताया दुख, ट्वीट कर बोले- प्रार्थना करें...

उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) में मची तबाही पर दुख जताते हुए पंजाब गुरदासपुर से बीजेपी के सांसद और बॉलीवुड एक्टर सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने ट्वीट किया है जोकि सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. एक्टर ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- उत्तराखंड के लिए प्रार्थना करें. सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के ट्वीट पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर खूब रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. आपको बता दें कि आज सुबह- सुबह उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने से अलकनंदा तथा धौलीगंगा नदियों में बाढ़ आ गई है. और बाढ़ के कारण गढ़वाल क्षेत्र में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है.
Pray for #Uttarakhand— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 7, 2021
आपको बता दें कि सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के अलावा कई बॉलीवुड एक्टर जैसे श्रद्धा कपूर, अक्षय कुमार, दीया मिर्जा ने इस आपदा पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया है.
Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety there ????— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021
Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety ????????— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021
सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं
उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं।— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021
Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams.— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) February 7, 2021
Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhandhttps://t.co/x6D9X4laSj— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021
????Prayers for everyone in #uttrakhand... #chamoli— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 7, 2021
Devastating news . May god watch over those in the path of this monster..Hari om ???? #Uttarakhand#Chamoli— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 7, 2021