सनी देओल ने उत्तराखंड में आई आपदा पर जताया दुख, ट्वीट कर बोले- प्रार्थना करें...

उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) में मची तबाही पर दुख जताते हुए पंजाब गुरदासपुर से बीजेपी के सांसद और बॉलीवुड एक्टर सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने ट्वीट किया है जोकि सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है.

सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने उत्तराखंड में आई आपदा पर जताया दुख

नई दिल्ली:

उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) में मची तबाही पर दुख जताते हुए पंजाब गुरदासपुर से बीजेपी के सांसद और बॉलीवुड एक्टर सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने ट्वीट किया है जोकि सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. एक्टर ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- उत्तराखंड के लिए प्रार्थना करें. सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के ट्वीट पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर खूब रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. आपको बता दें कि आज सुबह- सुबह उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने से अलकनंदा तथा धौलीगंगा नदियों में बाढ़ आ गई है. और बाढ़ के कारण गढ़वाल क्षेत्र में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है. 

आपको बता दें कि सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के अलावा कई बॉलीवुड एक्टर जैसे श्रद्धा कपूर, अक्षय कुमार, दीया मिर्जा ने इस आपदा पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया है.  

सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं

