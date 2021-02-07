सनी देओल ने उत्तराखंड में आई आपदा पर जताया दुख, ट्वीट कर बोले- प्रार्थना करें...

आपको बता दें कि सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के अलावा कई बॉलीवुड एक्टर जैसे श्रद्धा कपूर, अक्षय कुमार, दीया मिर्जा ने इस आपदा पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया है.

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety there ???? — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021

Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021

सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) February 7, 2021

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhandhttps://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021