सनी लियोन साउथ में करने जा रही हैं ये फिल्म, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्टर हुआ Viral

We are excited and proud to present you #Veeramadevi it is! She is here to rule...An untold story with historical touch, action packed thriller from our @SunnyLeone@vcvadivudaiyan@DoneChannel1#SunnyLeoneInSouth#SunnyLeoneInTamilpic.twitter.com/ufr6wXLkOS— STEEVE'S CORNER (@steevescorner) December 27, 2017
यह तमिल के अलावा अन्य भाषा में भी होगी. बता दें कि सनी लियोनी वीरमादेवी का ही रोल निभा रही हैं. पोस्टर का टाइटल लुक काफी अट्रैक्टिव है, क्योंकि 'वीरमादेवी' गोल्डन कलर में लिखा हुआ है.
Hey folks... The wait is over...The title of my much awaited Tamil film is #Veeramadevi Historical magnum opus. I am so so excited :p @vcvadivudaiyan@DoneChannel1#SunnyLeoneInsouthpic.twitter.com/7TCHS1h2vp— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 27, 2017
