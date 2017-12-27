NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सनी लियोन साउथ में करने जा रही हैं ये फिल्म, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्टर हुआ Viral

बॉलीवुड की फिल्मों में धमाल मचा चुकी एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोन अब साउथ की फिल्मों की तरफ रुख करना शुरू कर दिया है.

खास बातें

  1. सनी लियोन करने जा रही है तमिल फिल्म
  2. फिल्म का नाम है 'वीरमादेवी'
  3. सनी ने खुद पोस्टर किया रिलीज
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड की फिल्मों में धमाल मचा चुकी एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोन अब साउथ की फिल्मों की तरफ रुख करना शुरू कर दिया है. सनी ने अब तमिल फिल्म करने का फैसला किया है. इस फिल्म का नाम 'वीरमादेवी' होगा और यह ऐतिहासिक टच और एक्शन से भरपूर होगी. इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर वीसी वैदिवुदैयान हैं, जबकि प्रोड्यूसर पोंस स्टेफिन हैं. फिल्म का पोस्टर जारी किया जा चुका है. जिसमें तमिल भाषा में 'वीरमादेवी' लिखा हुआ है. इसके अलावा सनी लियोन ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने तमिल बोलते हुए पोस्ट रिलीज होने की बात कही.

पढ़ें: सनी लियोन को जनता की न, खाली रह गए 'तेरा इंतजार' के थिएटर्स

सनी लियोन के इस पोस्टर के रिलीज होने के बाद #Veeramadevi ट्विटर पर काफी देर से ट्रेंड कर रहा है. सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्टर तो वायरल हो रहा है साथ ही सनी लियोन के वीडियो भी काफी लोग पसंद कर रहे हैं. वीडियो में उन्होंने कहा कि मैं पीरियॉडिक फिल्म 'वीरमादेवी' करके काफी उत्सुक हूं. यह तमिल के अलावा अन्य भाषा में भी होगी. बता दें कि सनी लियोनी वीरमादेवी का ही रोल निभा रही हैं. पोस्टर का टाइटल लुक काफी अट्रैक्टिव है, क्योंकि 'वीरमादेवी' गोल्डन कलर में लिखा हुआ है. 

VIDEO: बॉलीवुड में शुरू-शुरू में थोड़ी परेशानी हुई : सनी लियोनी


