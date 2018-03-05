NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Viral Photo: सालभर के अंदर तीन बच्चों की मां बनीं Sunny Leone, घर आई दोहरी खुशी

सनी लियोनी के जुड़वां बेटों का जन्म कुछ हफ्ते पहले हुआ है. सनी लिखती हैं कि भगवान के आशीर्वाद से उनका परिवार पूरा हो चुका है.

तीनों बच्चों और पति डेनियल के साथ सनी लियोनी.

खास बातें

  1. जुड़वां बेटों की मां बनीं सनी लियोनी
  2. इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा की फैमिली फोटो
  3. पिछले साल बेटी निशा को लिया था गोद
नई दिल्ली: पोर्न स्टार से बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बनीं सनी लियोनी तीन बच्चों की मां बन गई हैं. सनी लियोनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा कि पिछले साल जून में उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी मिली थी कि वह जल्द ही तीन बच्चों की मां बनने वाली हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने पूरे फैमिली की तस्वीर साझा की है. फोटो में सनी पति डेनियल वेबर, बेटी निशा और दो जुड़वां बेटे अशर सिंह वेबर और नोआ सिंह वेबर के साथ नजर आ रही हैं. सनी लियोनी के जुड़वां बेटों का जन्म कुछ हफ्ते पहले हुआ है. सनी लिखती हैं कि भगवान के आशीर्वाद से उनका परिवार पूरा हो चुका है. सनी की इस तस्वीर को वायरल होने में जरा भी वक्त नहीं लगा. 1 घंटे के अंदर इसपर 3 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके है.

Priya Prakash Varrier ने Sunny Leone से छीना ये खिताब, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

सनी ने लिखा, "भगवान की योजना! 21 जून, 2017 का दिन था, जब डेनियल और मुझे पता चला कि हम शायद कुछ ही समय में तीन बच्चों के माता-पिता बन सकते हैं. हमने परिवार बसाने की कोशिश की और इतने सालों बाद अब अशर सिंह वेबर, नूह सिंह वेबर और निशा कौर वेबर के साथ हमारा परिवार पूरा हो गया है."
 
उन्होंने आगे कहा, "हमारे बेटों ने कुछ सप्ताह पहले ही जन्म लिया था, लेकिन कई वर्षो तक वे हमारे दिलों और आंखों में जीवित थे. भगवान ने हमारे लिए कुछ खास योजना बनाई थी और हमें एक बड़ा परिवार दिया. हम अपने तीन खूबसूरत बच्चों के गौरवशाली माता पिता हैं. सभी के लिए सरप्राइज."

सनी ने दिखाया ढाई किलो का हाथ, सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो हो गई वायरल

बता दें, 36 वर्षीय सनी लियोनी की शादी साल 2011 में डेनियल वेबर से हुई थी. जोड़ी ने पिछले साल जुलाई में बेटी निशा को गोद था.

VIDEO: सनी लियोनी से खास मुलाकात...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


