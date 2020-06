Sushant Singh Rajput: जब सुशांत ने गुब्बारे बेचने वाली महिला के साथ खिंचवाई Photo, वायरल हुआ Video

Of all the various approaches I've tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time :) 1. 7 hours of optimised sleep ???? 2. Regular meditation ????‍♂️ 3. Writing a journal. 4. Frequent Exercise ????️‍♂️ 5. Optimising digital time ???????? and 6. Intermittent fasting Try them, if you will, and share your secrets for upgrading quality of life! #eyeofastorm ⚡️

