जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने की थी शाहरुख खान की एक्टिंग, इम्प्रेस होकर किंग खान ने लगा लिया था गले- देखें Video

As we all know, Sushant was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan as he had often mentioned in his interviews, “How Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to become an actor”, he had always expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan, and now that he's no more, I've seen people misleading others with an edited clip from IIFA Awards, and as people are intelligent enough to notice that, the Award shows are scripted. But, it really feels bad, seeing the way people are slamming Shah Rukh Khan, the man whom Sushant had always idolised, so sharing some positivity about the beautiful bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant. - - #rip #sushantsinghrajput #bollywood #srk #shahrukhkhan

A post shared by Bollywood Gags (@bollywoodgagz) on Jun 18, 2020 at 8:05am PDT